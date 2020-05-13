The Ax Is About to Fall on Nissan

Good morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's morning roundup of business news from the world of cars and transportation. I hope you're still hanging in there. Today we're talking about cuts at Nissan, Tesla's fight in California and when General Motors expects to be back at full speed.

'Drastic Measures' For Nissan

As we've said many times before, Nissan didn't enter 2020 in a very strong position. It's been dogged by slowing sales, a scandal in the executive ranks, unclear brand identity in North America and an aging and uncompetitive car lineup. And that was all before... well, you know. Everything right now. Though some automakers like GM and Tesla managed to squeeze out some Q1 profits and decent sales for the early part of the year, every company is getting hammered as the quarantines and downturns continue.

Nissan is in especially bad shape, so steep cuts are expected to be on the horizon, Bloomberg reports. A source says that a plan to be unveiled at the end of May will cut about $2.8 billion. It means the end of at least one production line, the phase-out of its Datsun brand used in Asia and some emerging markets, the unspecified "revitalizing" of Infiniti and a focus on wealthier markets like China, North America and Japan.

It also sounds like Nissan will rely more on partner Renault for its European presence; I would not be surprised if it exits parts of Europe entirely. From the story:

The plans still need to be reviewed by Nissan’s board and may change, people privy to deliberations around the restructuring plan said. The scale of the restructuring charge is still being determined as well, they said.

Although Nissan is forecasting a 12% decline in sales to 10.2 trillion yen for the just-ended fiscal year, the new mid-term plan calls for a return to revenue of 11.5 trillion yen within three years, with fixed costs kept at reduced levels, the person said.

The shot in the arm for Infiniti is especially interesting to me. Though the margins for a luxury car brand (and expensive trucks and SUVs, too) are proven and obvious, Infiniti has been an also-ran marque since the early 1990s and it too suffers from identity issues. I'm sure more electrification and autonomy will be part of the plan, but I wonder how many chances Infiniti has left.

County May Allow Tesla To Do What It's Already Doing Next Week

The war between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the government of Alameda County health officials has been a baffling one. Musk is eager to get his factory reopened, though it's not clear why he can't wait a week to do it with the rest of the auto industry (besides perhaps his own confidence in being the smartest person in any room he's in) and, as we noted yesterday, Tesla is already back to making cars.

Still, county officials say they're working with Tesla to get safety measures in place "for a possible reopening next week." Which, again, it's already doing! Bloomberg's Dana Hull says what we're all thinking: