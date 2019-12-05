General Motors Returning to Lordstown With $2.3B EV Battery Plant Backed by LG Chem

General Motors is making good on its promise to return to Lordstown, Ohio by partnering with LG Chem and building a $2.3-billion electric vehicle battery plant. The newly formed partnership will break ground on this facility next year, near the former Lordstown factory that GM shuttered earlier in 2019.

The partnership will yield 1,100 jobs in the region, though it's unclear if employees will be a part of the United Auto Workers union that has several other GM plants under its purview. CEO Mary Barra said that whether or not the workers are represented by the union will be up to the people hired. It’s worth noting that the Lordstown facility’s closing damaged GM’s already shaky relationships with UAW-related employees, even though many of the original plant’s 1,600 workers were able to relocate elsewhere and continue working for the company. The new plant’s opening is viewed by Barra as a step toward mending those wounds.

This deal reportedly came together with help from the White House as well as the state of Ohio, who kicked in an undisclosed incentive package for moving jobs back into the area. Typically, arrangements like this include tax incentives and related financial boosts, although the Trump administration is yet to return comments to the media per the Detroit Free Press.