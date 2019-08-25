Russian State-Backed Aurus Senat Is a 598-HP, $274K Luxury Barge Built for Oligarchs

Ever wanted to roll around like a Russian oligarch, but the current selection of opulent land yachts from Rolls-Royce, Bentley, or Mercedes-Benz just don’t cut the Grey Poupon? Well now you'll soon be able to. Reuters reports that Russia’s leading research and developmental organization for its own automotive industry, FSUE NAMI, just opened its first official showroom to begin selling its Auris Senat in Russia’s domestic market with hopes to sell the model to wealthy customers throughout Asia and Europe.

NAMI, short for the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute in Russian, is essentially the national government’s automobile manufacturer based in Moscow. The institution introduced its latest product, the Aurus Senat, as a successor to the Russian Federation’s long dependence on limousines from ZIL. ZIL, another Russian automotive manufacturer, is most known for providing modes of transportation for some of the country’s former Soviet and current officials.