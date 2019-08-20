Icon's Newest Creation Is a 1949 Hudson Coupe With 638 HP and Alligator Skin Interior

Last year, Southern California mod-man Jonathan Ward brought an all-electric 1949 Mercury to SEMA. He seemingly wasn't done playing with '49 coupes, though, because on display at last week's Monterey Car Week was a gorgeous Hudson blessed by his company Icon with modern supercar power and some seriously luxurious custom upholstery. Meet the newest Icon Derelict.

Based on a barn-found 1949 Hudson from North Carolina, the Derelict is powered by a supercharged LS9 good for 638 horses and 604 pound-feet of torque hooked up to a four-speed 4L85-E automatic. It rides on fully adjustable suspension on all four corners and comes to a stop thanks to Brembo GT brakes.