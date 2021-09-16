How Bentley Turned an Abandoned Military Base Into a Performance-Car Proving Ground

The team wanted to design the course to test and present different aspects of the car: a straight part for its power and brakes, another flowing part for its chassis and suspension, a skidpad for traction-control-free drifting, and a tight and twisty part for the rear-wheel steering.
"Once we established those, the next job was to link them together in a way that meant the route never crossed itself—nor intersected the route from the main gate to our 'Piazza'—so that once driving the course, it was impossible to meet another car," Sayer said.
To make all this happen, the team had to remove vegetation from the middle of the road and cut back bushes—but also while being mindful of not disturbing how much nature had already reclaimed the base. Giant, open manholes everywhere—"big enough to happily swallow a Bentley wheel," Sayer added—had to be closed and secured. They built small concrete ramps to connect all the different sections of the course.
The course also briefly snakes through the old fire station, which had "been untouched for nearly 25 years," according to Sayer. "We therefore had to deep-clean the areas we were operating in so that they were sanitary—some areas had bird droppings several inches deep."