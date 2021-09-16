How Bentley Turned an Abandoned Military Base Into a Performance-Car Proving Ground

Bentley didn't say anything about where we were going that afternoon, so I 100 percent thought I had taken a wrong turn when the test car's navigation guided me down a road that dead-ended at a police booth. But instead of shooing me away, the officer waved me through the gate, where, inside, Bentley signage awaited, pointing me in the right direction.

Magliocco Aerodromo: A History

Comiso Air Base started life as Magliocco Aerodromo and was built between 1935 and 1939. Because of Italy's alliance with the Axis powers during World War II—and because of Magliocco Aerodromo's advantageous Sicilian location—the German Luftwaffe used the base from 1941 until the Allies bombed it successfully on May 26 and June 17, 1943.

On July 11, 1943, Allied forces captured the base. They fixed up its runway and resumed operations out of it under the USAAF Twelfth Air Force. The base was used for three squadrons of Spitfires under Great Britain's Royal Air Force, and supported airborne and assault glider operations as well. This lasted all the way up until the end of the war. You can see wartime photos of the base here.