Red Bull Wins 2022 F1 Constructors’ Title at US Grand Prix

Just one day after Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz passed away, the Formula 1 team he started won the 2022 F1 constructors' title. After Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the 2022 Austin grand prix, and his teammate took fourth place, the Red Bull Racing team earned a total of 656 points for the season. That's enough to clinch the championship with three races left to go.

“It was a tough one. It was all looking good. The pit stop was a bit longer … It was a difficult weekend for us, and this one is dedicated to Dietrich.” Verstappen said after the race.

Photo | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The race started out in dramatic fashion, as Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who started in pole position, was hit and spun, putting him out of the race in the first lap. Verstappen, who started in second place on the grid, then jumped ahead into first, where he would eventually finish. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton started out in fourth on the grid but ended up taking second place, after challenging Verstappen for first place in the final laps. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc started in 12th and was able to fight his way all the way to third place, where he impressively fought off Red Bulls' Sergio Perez.

It isn't exactly surprising that Red Bull took the constructors' title in Austin. Most F1 fans were aware that team Red Bull had enough points to clinch the title today and Verstappen's dominance this season made yet another win predictable. However, clinching the constructors' title just one week after Verstappen clinched the driver's title, and one day after the death of the teams founder, is quite astonishing, even if you aren't a fan of the team. There is still, of course, the controversy surrounding Red Bull's cost cap violation, something the FIA is still looking into, which could stain the team's image. However, fans of the team will be celebrating today nevertheless.