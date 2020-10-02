Honda Will Quit Formula 1 After 2021

In its most recent run, Honda has served as a Formula 1 engine supplier since 2005. Now, citing the enormous costs and its need to direct its investments towards electrification and fuel cell technology, Honda has announced that at the end of the 2021 season, it's leaving the series once again. Currently, it's Red Bull Racing and its sister team AlphaTauri using Honda's power units, with the former having only switched to them since last year. Now, both teams claim that they will remain committed to Formula 1 beyond 2021, regardless of Honda's withdrawal.

As an engine manufacturer, Honda has won six constructors' championships and five drivers' trophies, yet if you're not familiar with its involvement in Formula 1 between 1999 and 2008, I highly recommend The Race channel's video on the subject, which perfectly explains how Honda's massive investment led to the first winning Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.