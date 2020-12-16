F1: AlphaTauri Ditches Kvyat for Tsunoda, McLaren Bids Sainz Goodbye, and More Driver Moves

Making his Formula 1 debut with Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri in 2021, Yuki Tsunoda will be F1's first driver born in 2000 or later. At 20 years of age, he also represents the new generation of Japanese drivers, with him now following in the steps of more recent pilots from the islands such as Takuma Sato, Sakon Yamamoto, Kazuki Nakajima and Kamui Kobayashi, who left the Caterham team after the 2014 season.

Yuki Tsunoda finished his rookie F2 season in third. Back in November, he also got to drive AlphaTauri's 2018 car, and now that he's set to replace Daniil Kvyat for 2021, Tsunoda had this to say about the move:

"Like most racing drivers, it has always been my goal to race in Formula 1, so I am very happy with this news. I want to thank Scuderia AlphaTauri, Red Bull and Dr. Marko for giving me this opportunity, and of course everyone from Honda, for all their support so far in my career, giving me great opportunities to race in Europe. I must also thank the teams that I have raced with to get to this point, particularly Carlin, with whom I have learned so much this year."

"I realize that I will be carrying the hopes of a lot of Japanese F1 fans next year and I will be doing my best for them too," he added.