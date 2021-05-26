At the Monaco Grand Prix, the streets are narrow and the corners tight, making the event an exercise in finesse as much as raw speed. Qualifying can be a fraught business, as drivers push ever closer to the barriers looking for every last fraction of a second to claim the first spot on the grid. On occasion, the driver sitting on provisional pole has crashed during qualifying, bringing the session to a premature end and preventing other drivers from snatching the top spot. This happened most recently last weekend, prompting the FIA to consider adopting a rule in Formula 1 that would strip a driver of pole position under such circumstances, Autosport reports.

Such a rule would likely function similarly to those in sports like IndyCar and IMSA, which strip a driver of their times in qualifying in the event they are responsible for causing a red flag which ends the session. The intention is to stop drivers from causing a crash on purpose to block rivals from setting faster times once provisional pole is secured. When questioned by Autosport on the possibility of Formula 1 adopting such a rule, FIA race director Michael Masi stated "Yes, I know the IndyCar rule, which is also a rule in a number of other FIA international series and domestic championships around the world. We’ll look at it and, together with all of the key stakeholders, determine if it’s suitable or not.”