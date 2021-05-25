Team Radio Recordings Reveal Mazepin's Shortcomings In Monaco

It's more evidence that suggests Mazepin may not measure up to the high standards of the Formula 1 grid. The Haas driver has proved to be one of the most controversial drivers in recent years for scandals both on and off the track. Whether it's blocking other drivers, repeatedly spinning off track, or simply finishing miles behind the rest of the competition, Mazepin has done much to give himself a negative reputation. His performances in his debut year have raised questions as to whether he should be on the grid, with even famously unsuccessful former driver Taki Inoue questioning whether the FIA's Super Licence system works, given that the Russian has been allowed to drive in F1. With Mazepin obviously struggling to control the basic features of a Formula 1 car in race conditions in Monaco, it puts previous incidents in clearer context.

Despite the difficulties, Mazepin had one of his most successful outings yet in Formula 1 this past weekend. Monaco marks the first time Mazepin has not finished last in a Grand Prix, and also the first time he beat his team mate Mick Schumacher, finishing 17th of the 18 runners left at the end of the race. Of course, it bears noting that Schumacher suffered an engine problem during the race which likely impacted the final result.

Whether or not Mazepin can shake his bad reputation will depend on his getting to grips with the very basics of Formula 1—from qualifying routines, to blue flags, and simply running the car's systems throughout a race. No matter what happens going forward, though, it's clear that much of the racing world has already lost their patience with the upstart Russian driver.

