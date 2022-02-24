Haas F1 Deletes Putin-Linked Russian Sponsor Livery, Will Test In All-White Car

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the international community to reexamine its relationship with the aggressor, and as a globetrotting sport, Formula 1 has hard questions to answer. Multiple F1 drivers have spoken out against or preemptively boycotted September's Russian Grand Prix, while teams themselves will convene for an emergency meeting on the matter per Race Fans. Haas F1 Team, which is sponsored by Vladimir Putin-linked Russian chemical giant Uralkali, is taking action too by diminishing its public affiliation with the company.

Haas announced Thursday that for the final day of pre-season testing, it will strip its all references to its title sponsor Uralkali, a subsidiary of Uralchem. Uralchem is chaired by Dmitry Mazepin, the father of Haas F1 driver Nikita, and an oligarch associate of Putin's who was reportedly summoned to the Kremlin today. The team will run the last day of testing with a plain white car, and has ceased referring to itself with Uralkali in its name, as well as removed Uralkali branding from its trucks. Nikita Mazepin and team principal Gunther Steiner also reportedly declined to appear for media this morning.