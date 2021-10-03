How Smart Almost Became an F1 Engine Supplier in the 2000s

Though it once produced a sports car, Smart has about the least exciting brand image imaginable thanks to its shoebox-sized superminis. But maybe we'd think of Smart in terms other than Hayabusa swaps if it had ever gone racing, like it nearly did in the 2000s on the biggest stage of them all: Formula One.

Chronicled in a video by The Race, Smart F1 entered the realm of possibility as a result of a split between Jordan and its engine supplier Honda. Now aligned with BAR, which had been beaten two years running by Jordan as of 2002, Honda unexpectedly terminated its engine supply contract after the 2002 season. Jordan was left without an engine for 2003, and hastily negotiated a deal with Ford-Cosworth before the season's start. The Ford engines were notoriously underpowered, though, and Jordan was on the hunt for a replacement from the season's start. At the 2003 San Marino Grand Prix, team boss Eddie Jordan found one.