18 Drivers Could Still Win the Formula E Championship at This Weekend’s Finale

Okay, I get that the headline doesn't seem that striking if this was the start of the season. Y'know, technically anyone can win, right? Maybe Williams' recent points haul means it's on the up for the team in F1 now. But I'm typing this to you from a Berlin hotel room ahead of the final races of Formula E's first year (and some change) as a world title. The world title thing means absolutely nothing except a substantially higher contribution to the FIA's bank account—FE's always technically qualified to be a world championship, just never coughed up the Euros—but if that's only a nominal change then something else has happened this year. Formula E's consistently been competitive and, until last season's weird, weird ending, had always gone down to the final weekend to decide the title...just not normally with 75 percent of the field still genuinely within a shout of winning the championship.

Formula E

What's even weirder about this being the most chaotic season Formula E's ever had, points-wise, is that nothing's really changed. Huge format shake-ups like the shift between Gen1 and Gen2 or massive readjustments of the grid might well happen at the end of this season with manufacturers departing. That's not this season, though. The only thing that really changed this season was a couple of tracks but otherwise, it's been pretty normal. Sure, teams updated their powertrains but they usually do that every year. And if you look at the points scored by each driver, hardly anyone can achieve anything even bordering on consistency. There are 30 points available to each driver per round of Formula E if you score the win, the fastest lap, the fastest time in group qualifying and pole position. So if you get a substantial chunk of those and your rival gets nothing, you've got a chance at a big swing, but that's never really been the way the championship's worked before. This year, drivers either score big—sometimes twice in a row, sometimes just with enough of those 30 points it's a big swing anyway—or they don't score at all. Maybe they don't finish a race, or multiple in a row. I plotted the score, each round, of every driver this year. Thirty is obviously at the top—it was achieved a couple of times by Nyck de Vries in round one and Jake Dennis in round six, which is why you see those two big spikes—as well as Sam Bird's 29-point haul in round 11. The rest of the table shouldn't look like this. It shouldn't be a shark's mouth of up and down with only a few bridges; you'd usually expect drivers to score for a couple of rounds in a row, not flash in and out of the points. It's not resetting every time, it's only plunging down to their next score, as you can see from the rare elbows. The championship's top three drivers are listed atop the chart here: leader Nyck de Vries, Robin Frijns in second place and Sam Bird, who's swapped with De Vries for the lead more times in the points than on-track.

Data via Formula E Points score per round

Data via Formula E

Data via Formula E Points totals per round