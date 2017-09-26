Watch This 3,000-HP Nissan GT-R Demolish the Quarter-Mile Record

When you build a 3,000-horsepower Nissan GT-R drag car, you're out to take some names. The folks at Extreme Turbo Systems last trotted out their demonic project at a July showdown in Colorado, walking away with a record 255 mph standing half-mile run. This weekend, they showed up at a drag strip in Oregon and captured another prize—a 6.88 second quarter-mile blast at an astonishing 222 mph, both of which are world records.

Just for some perspective, that means the ETS GT-R is faster from 0 to 222 mph than most crossovers and economy cars are from 0-60. That kind of neck-breaking power is the result of years of development plus an arms race with rival tuning shop AMS Performance, whose own 2,500+ horsepower Nissan GT-R build previously claimed the AWD quarter-mile record back in March. Clearly, ETS couldn't let that stand.

The video from That Racing Channel on YouTube shows the team make three runs, beginning with a "lower power pass" to check the traction levels (which still produced a 7.29 second/187 mph result). They crank the boost up higher than ever before for the second pass, leading to a record 6.91 second/195 mph run—and a true code brown moment when the tires break loose in fourth gear and the GT-R kicks sideways. Driver Lucas English, who is the real unheralded star of all this, manages to reel it back in with inches to spare with a little help from the drag chute.