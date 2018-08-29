Gran Turismo Sport Gets Red Bull Ring and Eight New Cars in Free Update

Another month, another free Gran Turismo Sport update. For the month of August, GT Sport is getting a total of eight new cars and a brand new track, the Red Bull Ring.

Located in Styria, Austria, the circuit is a 2.7-mile, high-speed course that plays host to the so-called "Mario Kart-style" Austrian Grand Prix. (Don't worry, Vettel, there are no magic mushrooms in this video game.) The Red Bull Ring has also served as a venue for a couple of Rolling Stones concerts, an AC/DC gig, and a Bon Jovi show. Gran Turismo players, however, likely won't be staging any rock concerts since they'll be too busy trying to best Lewis Hamilton's qualifying time in the F1 champ's 2017 Mercedes added to the game in last month's update.