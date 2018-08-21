The Storyteller's Guide to Elon Musk's Next Move 

When people ask me why I have not yet weighed in on [insert preposterous or divisive or mystifying Elon Musk statement here], my answer is always the same: I'm thinking about it. The pace and timing of Musk news is too fast for meaningful instant analysis. Perspective is hard to glean, even on the second day. I pity those working on books about Musk and Tesla. Where to end them? When? Musk isn't just disrupting the automotive sector, but traditional publishing's ability to acquire, edit, schedule, market, and sell anything that won't be out of date before (or even hours after) release. Imagine being the person behind this 1996 story:

BusinessWeek/The Everyday Hustle Like weather forecasters, people have to publish, or rent doesn't get paid.

Most people need sleep, though it must be said that many brilliant, driven figures throughout history didn't sleep much (Nikola Tesla, to pick an apt example, slept just 2 hours a night). Anyway, does anyone believe sleep will change Musk's behavior? Please. What about the drugs so many are worried about? I used to do a lot of drugs, too. Mostly legal, some not. I'd sleep two days then play Civilization IV for two days. (I hear Civ is one of Musk's favorite games.) My Civ box and display sat right next to my workstation. I was so productive, I wrote a book. When I went cold turkey, my sleep schedule changed, but my waking output didn't. It was just less Civ, more work. That was before Twitter, which is as addictive as any drug. Is Ambien a problem for Musk? I doubt it. If anything, he's not taking enough of it. Cocaine? I doubt it. Users disappear for days at a time. Musk couldn't conceal that. How did Aaron Sorkin, the wildly successful writer of "The West Wing," get away with 15-plus years of cocaine addiction? Answer: he didn't. Alcohol? Almost everyone drinks. Musk's behavior doesn't line up with alcoholism. What about some combination of addictions? Anything is possible, but speculation is worthless when confronted with evidence of something else. What is telling is how Musk seemed so defensive about weed:

The New York Times Musk's funny weed comments.

Who says "on weed"? One says "on crack" or "on coke." "On weed" is for those who don't smoke it, let alone enjoy high-quality edibles, which is how Californians of means actually consume it. But Elon's problem isn't with weed as a drug, but with weed's deleterious effect on productivity, which is Elon's self-imposed raison d'etre. You know what might explain Musk's behavior? Adderall. Provigil. Nuvigil. Dexedrine. All legal. Ask anyone who keeps crazy hours how they do it. Pilots, college kids, FOREX traders, Cannonball drivers. If they can get a prescription, so can Musk. People like Musk will find a way to self-medicate, which is code for treatment, not cure. You can't cure human nature. Here's Elon's 2:32 AM PST response to Huffington: