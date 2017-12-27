There's a 262-MPH Nissan 300ZX for Sale in Japan
The one-off JUN 300ZX still holds a speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats.
The Nissan 300ZX Z32 is arguably one of the better-looking Z cars, and can still hold its own to this day thanks to its twin-turbocharged V-6 that makes up to 300-horsepower. If that doesn't suit your needs, how about a 300ZX that can give hypercars a run for their money?
The 1991 JUN Bonneville 300ZX for sale by BH Auction is a one-off Z32 built by Japanese tuning company JUN Auto for competition at the Bonneville Speed Trials. The car hit 261.932 mph in 1991, setting a speed record for the E/BMS class that still hasn't been topped to this day. This was also the first Japanese "domestic" car to ever exceed 400 kph (249 mph) according to the seller, making it a valuable piece of JDM history.
To achieve these speeds, JUN bored out the car's V-6 to 3.1-liters, which now makes up to 986-hp thanks to a pair of bigger turbochargers meant for Group C cars. The engine has been completely rebuilt to accommodate the massive power output, such as the addition of a larger surge tank, which is what's under that bulge in the hood.
Its racing days are long done, so the last owner de-tuned the transmission and added modifications to make the JUN Z32 street-legal. The car is expected to sell for more than $71,000 at the Tokyo Auto Salon auction in January.
What surprises us is that, despite its insane performance and purpose, the JUN Bonneville Z32 still retains its regular 300ZX appearance. Sure it looks a little flashy (as modified Z cars do), but only a true Nissan expert would be able to tell that this car is packing some serious heat under the hood. Is it still considered a sleeper if it looks like a sports car?
- RELATED'Top Secret' V-12 Toyota Supra Going to Auction, and You Need ItThis one of a kind monster is one of the most unique pieces you can add to your collection.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the Stig Attempt a New Speed Record—in a Bumper CarA record-breaking attempt in Colin Furze's mad creation.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracán Just Set the Half-Mile Speed RecordUnderground Racing's tuned and spooled 2015 Huracán hit 256.99 MPH.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota's 2,000-HP Land Cruiser Sets New SUV Top Speed Record of 230 MPHThat's what turbochargers the size of volleyballs will get you.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan 350Z from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift is Selling for $134,000Even a gaijin like you can become the Drift King if you have dough.READ NOW