1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo Barn Find With 24K Miles for Sale

If the launch of the new Nissan Z is giving you the itch for a classic Z, you might wanna check out this 1993 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo that was found in an older gentleman's garage in nearly-new condition.

The previous owner of this 300ZX Twin Turbo owned it since new but barely drove it. In nearly 30 years, he only put 24,933 miles on it, according to the Craigslist listing. Over the past few years, the odometer's been mostly in hibernation, with the owner only starting it periodically and keeping the battery charged. Due to sitting for many years, it's likely in need of a tune up and fluid change, including the fuel, which could be a decade old at this point. The current owner is selling the car as they found it, feeling that whoever buys it would prefer to have it as original as possible, being the desirable classic that it is.

Being a Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo, it's powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that made 300 horsepower and 282 pound-feet of torque when new. Without a dyno-test, it's impossible to know how many of those original ponies remain but, considering it's been kept in such good condition, it could still feel pretty fresh. Back in the day, the 300ZX Twin Turbo was available with either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic and this car has the latter. The 300ZN Twin Turbo was also a unique car back in the early '90s, with a highly advanced HICAS four-wheel steer system. This is a also two-seater car, not a 2+2 like many 300ZXs were, and it comes with a T-top roof with removable glass panels, to give you all the '90s open-top feels.

The body seems to be in really good shape, with no immediate signs of wear--the seller claims it just needs a cleanup--and the interior looks nearly new. If it weren't for some subtle wear on the driver's-side floor mat, it'd be hard to tell this car wasn't pulled off a showroom floor in 1993. Even the engine bay looks clean, save for some dust.