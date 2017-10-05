The Fancy New Hybrid Toyota Century is the Emperor's New Groove

Aesthetically, the Century has always been a bit of a Rolls Royce knockoff, and that tradition continues with the upcoming model. It has the stately appearance of a limo in the form of a high-end sedan that’s made to be driven in rather than be driven by the owner. If you’re driving yourself, you get a Lexus, but if you have a driver, you get a Toyota Century.



The biggest difference between the new Century and the outgoing model is under the hood. The 5.0-liter 1GZ-FE V-12 engine is being replaced by a hybrid 5.0-liter 2UR-FSE V-8 accompanied by a two-stage electric motor and a nickel-metal hydride battery. Since hybrid powertrains aren’t just for economy cars anymore and they can provide a boost to both fuel economy and performance, it makes perfect sense to make this stately sedan a hybrid.



There’s also a host of new technology that will come in the third-gen Century. Safety tech includes autonomous emergency braking and blind-spot assist. The rear passengers can control things like the air conditioning, seat position, and audio via LCD panels in the arm rests.