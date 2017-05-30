What Do You Think of This Mustang Ute Concept Rendering?

Utes like the Chevy El Camino and Ford Ranchero are a rare sight on American roads, with their productions ending in 1979 and 1987 respectively. The body style was revived in the early-mid 2000s, when Chevrolet released the SSR, but the throwback styling ship had already sailed, and the SSR was canceled after poor sales, with only an approximate 24,000 manufactured between 2003 and 2006. Utes' days are numbered in Australia, too. The Holden Ute was based off of the Commodore's platform, and with the impending October shutdown of the Commodore's plant, the ute will soon be dead down under, too.

The gloomy loss of light-duty pickups based on car platforms doesn't have to be taken sitting down, though, and we can continue to fantasize about them all we want, or even envision their return. Rain Prisk has released a concept rendering of a ute based on the current generation of the Ford Mustang, and though the Ranchero is unmentioned, it is undoubtedly the badge this adaptation would be sold under.