A Slice of History: Buy this Rare Tritan A2 Domino's Delivery Car

If you're a pizza connoisseur looking to add an interesting car to your compilation, we may have found the automobile for you. Behold: the 1984 Tritan A2, a car commissioned by Domino's Pizza and is now available for you to buy on Facebook. The Tritan A2, which is short for Aerocar 2, was manufactured by Tritan Ventures, a now-defunct automobile maker from Ann Arbor, Michigan. In the mid-80s, Domino's contracted Tritan to build a series of ten A2s for a prototype delivery car. The idea was to pilot the cars at select locations and eventually roll them out across the U.S. as an innovative means to deliver pizza.

A 30-horsepower 440cc air-cooled Syvaro rotary engine powered the 899 pound A2, enabling the car to crawl from zero to 60 miles-per-hour in around 17 seconds. Its unique wedge-shaped styling relied heavily on aerodynamics to make the car fuel efficient and require less power than a typical car. A three-wheel layout also classified the car as a motorcycle in many states. Perhaps this is how Dominos thought it would achieve delivery in 30 minutes or less? But, alas, just like Tritan Ventures and the 30 minute pizza promise, the project went belly-up and production ceased. Nowadays they are piloting semi-autonomous pizza delivery instead.

The car's entry system is very aircraft-like, pushing the wrap-around windshield and roof forward to mimic a cockpit. Inside, there are two center-positioned seats (one presumably dedicated to pizza) and a telescoping steering wheel.

