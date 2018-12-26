A Slice of History: Buy this Rare Tritan A2 Domino's Delivery Car
This three-wheeled car was once thought to be the future of pizza delivery.
If you're a pizza connoisseur looking to add an interesting car to your compilation, we may have found the automobile for you. Behold: the 1984 Tritan A2, a car commissioned by Domino's Pizza and is now available for you to buy on Facebook.
The Tritan A2, which is short for Aerocar 2, was manufactured by Tritan Ventures, a now-defunct automobile maker from Ann Arbor, Michigan. In the mid-80s, Domino's contracted Tritan to build a series of ten A2s for a prototype delivery car. The idea was to pilot the cars at select locations and eventually roll them out across the U.S. as an innovative means to deliver pizza.
A 30-horsepower 440cc air-cooled Syvaro rotary engine powered the 899 pound A2, enabling the car to crawl from zero to 60 miles-per-hour in around 17 seconds. Its unique wedge-shaped styling relied heavily on aerodynamics to make the car fuel efficient and require less power than a typical car. A three-wheel layout also classified the car as a motorcycle in many states. Perhaps this is how Dominos thought it would achieve delivery in 30 minutes or less?
But, alas, just like Tritan Ventures and the 30 minute pizza promise, the project went belly-up and production ceased. Nowadays they are piloting semi-autonomous pizza delivery instead.
The car's entry system is very aircraft-like, pushing the wrap-around windshield and roof forward to mimic a cockpit. Inside, there are two center-positioned seats (one presumably dedicated to pizza) and a telescoping steering wheel.
Reportedly, only seven of these ten examples have been recovered. In 2016 it was believed that two examples lived with one owner in Canada, while three others were bound to museums as a show pieces in Mississippi, South Dakota and Japan. This makes the A2 one of only two known examples in the wild.
To add to the weirdness, this is the third time that an A2 has popped up for sale in the past two years and twice in the past two weeks. If you have a keen eye, you may have noticed the Tupelo Automobile Museum in Mississippi recently announced its closure and liquidation; one of its 160 cars happens to be a Tritan A2. We're not sure if it's the same car, but the current owner says that this is example number five. It appears that the remaining known street car, example number two, may still be in California.
The last time an A2 had popped up for sale in 2016, the owner was asking $6,200. This time, if you want to pick up the classic example, you'll be footing a bill of $23,000, the same price as 3,840 medium pizzas.
- RELATEDThe Toyota Tundra PIE Pro Is a Hydrogen-Powered Mobile Pizza FactoryPizza Hut and Toyota join forces on a delicious concept.READ NOW
- RELATEDKids Try to Steal Pizza Delivery Car, Thwarted by Manual TransmissionThe two children, aged 12 and 14, almost had a free ride.READ NOW
- RELATEDHBO Delivers Pizzas via Drone in 'Silicon Valley' Marketing StuntFictional drone company 'Sliceline' from HBO's 'Silicon Valley' sent pizza ordered via Twitter to fans in three major cities.READ NOW
- RELATEDAn Unnamed Organization Is Allegedly Trying To Reclaim a YouTuber’s Special Pizza Delivery CarYouTuber Samcrac bought a wrecked Domino's DXP car and rebuilt it. Now he's under legal threat from an organization trying to take it back.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord And Domino's Team Up On Autonomous Pizza Delivery VehicleBut do you still need to leave a tip?READ NOW