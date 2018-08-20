Aston Martin is Recreating 28 James Bond DB5s, Gadgets and All

International spies and Sean Connery cosplayers, listen up. Aston Martin is recreating 28 DB5s that perfectly mirror the very car 007 himself drove back in 1964's Goldfinger, revolving license plates intact.

Built in the same vein as the DB4 GT Continuation project and in collaboration with EON Productions, the remade Bond-mobile will feature a 282-horsepower, 4.0-liter inline-six and functioning gadgets crafted not by Q but by Chris Corbould, an Oscar-winning special effects czar who's worked on a total of 14 James Bond movies.

Aston was vague about just how faithful the recreated gadgets and—let's call 'em what they are—weapons would be but considering these cars won't be road legal, we'll assume them to be decently accurate. ("What do you mean, NHTSA won't let a car with an ejector seat and machine guns on the road?")

Wearing a price tag of around $3.5 million apiece before taxes, only 25 recreated DB5s will actually be for sale. As for the remaining three, one will be kept by Aston Martin, another will remain the property of EON Productions, and the last car will be auctioned off for charity. The lucky few who end up owning these things can expect deliveries to begin in 2020.