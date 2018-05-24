This Combination of Barbie Car and Go-Kart Can Reach 70 MPH

Edwin Olding, with a little help from his friends, has built a Barbie Power Wheels Mustang that has quite a bit more pep than the stock configuration. In fact, this vehicle is the marriage of a plastic Power Wheels body with an old go-kart frame.

Olding told The Drive, "I wanted to find the cutest Barbie Power Wheels car online and turn it into a drift kart."

With the miniature Mustang's tiny electric motor and plastic tires, that would not be an easy task. Instead of trying to boost the Power Wheels' weak performance, Olding decided to chop out everything that wasn't the car's outer shell and drop that onto a pre-built go-kart found on Craigslist. That, however, presented its own problems. The kart's frame couldn't fit into the Mustang's 36-inch wheelbase, so it had to be cut down and welded back together.