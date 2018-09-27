NASCAR: Charlotte Motor Speedway Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

The fall NASCAR race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway has a different flavor in 2018 with a transition from the oval course to the Roval road course-oval hybrid for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 . One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is the facility’s annual “Paint the Wall Pink” event. As in years past, NASCAR drivers and breast cancer survivors gather at CMS on Sept. 20 to paint the track’s retaining walls pink ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. Seven-time premier-series champion Jimmie Johnson , Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kaz Grala, NASCAR on FOX broadcaster Hermie Sadler, and Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams joined dozens of breast cancer survivors at Charlotte in the painting project for 2018.

"It's part of our lives. I'm a father of two daughters, and I know that what I learn and experience here helps me have the right lens on how I need to go home and make sure my children understand the importance of early screening,” Johnson said in a press release from the track. "It's amazing to see the cause and to see our industry support it."



The event carries an even deeper personal importance for Sadler and Buescher. Sadler’s mother, Bell Sadler, and Buescher’s wife’s aunt, Barbara Lanier Kiser, are breast cancer survivors.



“Cool to hear the stories and see everyone come out here to raise awareness on our home turf. I actually brought some family out this time,” Buescher told NASCAR.com. "To come out here and be a part of this, I think it means a lot to them, as well.”



The event is in conjunction with Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, the Drive for the Cure 200. Williams will be the honorary pace car driver, leading the race starting grid to the green flag from behind the wheel of a pink Toyota Camry.