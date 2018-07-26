Glickenhaus Plans to Defeat the Giants at Le Mans With This LMP1 Monster

Details are scarce on the brand's newest effort of love, but per the FIA's decided regulations for 2020/21, it will almost certainly feature a mild-hybrid powertrain.

Additionally, the driving force behind the fresh World Endurance Championship ruleset is to attract new manufacturers by allowing for designs reflective of each company's respective road cars. While homologation demands have yet to be revealed, one thing is for sure: We'll be seeing an uber-quick road-going version of the 007. According to SCG, 25 production cars are planned.

Two examples of the racing version will be built, one of which it will enter itself while the other will be offered to a private team.

Watch this space for more as Glickenhaus reveals specifics on the SCG 007 LMP1. If his track record is anything to go off of, we're sure it'll be kickass—regardless of its finishing position at the 24 Hours.