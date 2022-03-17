How Audi Is Adapting Old-School Quattro AWD Tricks for the Electric Age

“All of our models must be easy and effortless to drive, and they must always be controllable,” Carsten Jablonowski, the head of Audi’s driving characteristics development team, explained as we watched an RS E-Tron GT gallop sideways across a frozen lake. This holds true whether a car runs on electricity or gasoline. And while building capable electric cars opened several doors for members of Audi’s engineering team, it also created new challenges for them to overcome.

Through-the-Road All-Wheel Drive

In a gasoline-powered all-wheel-drive car like the Audi RS3, a driveshaft connects the front and rear axles. Power travels through what’s essentially a tube, or a series of tubes depending on the configuration. Sending 60 percent of the engine’s torque to the back wheels means that the front wheels can’t receive more than the remaining 40 percent; the axles are dependent on each other.

In contrast, most all-wheel-drive systems fitted to electric cars use what’s called through-the-road all-wheel drive. It assigns each set of wheels its own motor, so the axles are independent. Through-the-road all-wheel-drive isn’t a new idea: If you fish in the well of automotive history for long enough, you’ll pull up a number of obscure prototypes with an engine at each end. Citroën adopted this solution in the 1950s, Mini tried and gave up in the 1960s, and Lancia attempted to take a Trevi with two engines racing in the 1980s. All came to the same conclusion: It’s a concept that’s not terribly practical or cost-efficient to put into production. Full electrification makes it viable, however.