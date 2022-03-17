How Audi Is Adapting Old-School Quattro AWD Tricks for the Electric Age

In short, his answer makes the three-motor layout sound like the V12 of the electric car world: it’s special, and it’s not for everyone.
Full Circle
One of the most interesting takeaways from my time shadowing members of Audi’s engineering team is that, at the end of the day, tuning an electric car is not that different from tuning one with, say, a V6. Sure, you’ve got different parts to play with and more leeway when it comes to software, but the goal is the same: the car needs to be easy to control, easy to drive, sure-footed, quick, and safe. “Tuning new models revolves around [this] philosophy,” Gulde stressed. It also revolves around a big, empty patch of snow.
Drifting in a circle might sound like an adult version of a merry-go-round, but there’s a real engineering benefit to it: “To adjust a system [like the steering], we want to drive on a continuous curve. On a handling track, or on a public road, you’re going to have to turn around and go back. When you have a continuous curve, like a circle, you can keep going and it’s easier to tune the systems,” Jablonowski said.