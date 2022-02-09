Ford Is Going to War for More Software Engineers

How the world thinks about the automobile is changing. Our beloved hunks of steel built to convert old dinosaurs into rotational motion have evolved into sleek, energy-sipping machines—whether it be entirely (EVs) or partially (hybrids). Most importantly, the automobile is becoming more computerized than ever. Long forgotten is the shift from carburetors to electronic fuel injection, and much more relevant is the inception of software-heavy cars that rely on a variety of sensors, cameras, and other advanced systems to safely transport their occupants. As a result, software engineering will be crucial in the decades to come, and automakers know that early adoption will provide a huge advantage over their enemies. Ford knows this, and Bill Ford Jr., Ford's executive chairman and great-grandson of Henry Ford, knows this. As domestic automakers begin to adopt this new philosophy of tech-focused transportation, the type of talent they need to attract to stay competitive in the automotive battlefield is lacking in their home turf of Detroit. That's why automakers like Ford are turning their attention towards software engineers to build the next generation of cars that focus heavily on content that only they can create.

via Ford Michigan Central Station

In 2018, Ford announced there would be some big changes coming to an old train station in Detroit. The Blue Oval committed to sending its best and brightest in all things technomobility to the Michigan Central Station in Corktown. Ford's plans involved a $950 million investment—$740 million of which is committed to renovating the abandoned station—to create a 30-acre campus to serve as Michigan's hub for mobility innovation. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2023, but in the meantime, Ford is fighting hard to create more software engineers and emerging developers involved with coding cars. In a recent report by Automotive News, Ford Jr. explicitly said that Detroit "desperately" needs more software engineers to continue staying competitive in the rapidly changing auto industry. And that's where Central Station comes into play. Google announced last Friday that it has signed on as a founding member of the renewed Michigan Central Station, becoming one of the first tech companies to partner with Ford. It will bring with it its cloud infrastructure, which includes the capability of machine learning, plus data and analytic tools, as well as a wealth of knowledge for those looking to dip their toes into the trade. Ford Jr. called the partnership "a game-changer" and called on public universities to put a greater emphasis on teaching software development. "We need to lean into the software development as a state if we're going to be the leader," Ford told Crain's Detroit Business.

via Ford Ford's vision of a reworked Central Station