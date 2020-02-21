Best Car Seat Gap Fillers: Stop Losing Items in Your Vehicle

The black and tan leather options won’t match all car interiors. The bin portion overlaps the seat, which could cut into your space and decrease comfort.

This set not only fills the gap but also gives you an additional storage compartment. The leather gives them an upscale feel.

This set of two fillers is black leather with colored trim. They’ll fit a gap that’s between 1 and 5.5 cm. On top of the gap filler is a storage bin.

The gap filler is super flimsy and will not stay in place without the foam dividers. The dividers are also too short to cover the entire length of the gap.

You can custom configure the slots to optimize the storage for your items. They’re water-resistant and made of PU leather for durability and easy cleaning.

This set of two car seat gap fillers holds the essentials in your vehicle. They come in five colors: black, gray, brown, tan, and black with red stitching.

They only come in black. This can make them look unsightly if the interior of your vehicle is gray or tan. While they fit most vehicles, they won’t work if your car’s gap falls outside of their fit range.

You don’t have to worry about buying the size, as these fillers are one size fits most. The gap range is ¼ inch to 3.5 inches. These gap fillers fit snugly into the gap so you won’t notice them.

This low-profile gap filler fits snugly between your center console and your seat. Each package comes with a set of two fillers for each of the front seats in your car.

Tips

For a seamless look, try to match the gap inserts to the interior of your car. This will make them less noticeable and look as if they’re stock. If you can’t match your car’s interior, then the best option is black.

Think about if you want to just fill the gap or also add storage. If you only want to fill the gap, then look for a foam insert. If you want to add storage, then choose a filler that has a bin on the top.

You want to pick a set of gap fillers that will fit your car. They need to be large enough to cover the entire space but not too large so they don’t fit. Foam filler compresses and can conform to the unique shape of your car. Or you could buy a set that lets you customize the padding.

FAQs

Q: How do I install gap fillers?

A: Start by cleaning your vehicle between and under the seats. You don’t want to install the gap filler over a dirty space. This gives you a chance to collect any items that have already fallen down between the seats. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Some gap fillers simply drop into place, while others require you to wedge them into the gap. There are some that will have you thread the seat belt buckle through them.

Q: Should I pick leather or another material for a car seat gap filler?

A: This is a personal preference. Leather tends to be more durable and is easier to keep clean. Just wipe it down when it gets dirty. If the interior of the vehicle is leather, then it will blend in nicely and give your car a more luxurious feel. Fabric gap fillers may be able to go in the washing machine, but you’ll need to check with the manufacturer first.

Q: What if I’ve already dropped something between my seats?

A: Sit in the seat and look down. Can you see the item you dropped? You may be able to reach straight down and pull it out. If that doesn’t work, then try getting out of the car and reaching in from the front or back. If you can’t see the item when looking down in the seat, then it’s probably fallen under the seat. It’s best to get out and look under the seat. You should be able to see the dropped item and reach under to retrieve it.

Final Thoughts

The Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler is the original seat gap solution that fits discreetly into the gap between your seat and the center console.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the 2 in 1 Car Seat Gap Organizer.