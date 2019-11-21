Best Toddler Car Seats: Comfortably and Safely Transport Your Kids

Tips

New cars have LATCH anchors for toddler car seats, making them very easy to install and remove. Installing certain toddler car seats on cars without these anchors can be complicated.

Regardless of the type of seat you choose, it should always be a snug fit for optimum safety. Everything, including the straps and boosters, should be tightly secured at all times.

It is safer for kids to sit in a car seat when traveling by plane, and this practice is recommended by the Federal Aviation Administration. Forward-facing seats are better for planes because they are lighter.

FAQs

Q: What types of toddler car seats are available?

A: You can choose between convertible seats and forward-facing seats. Convertible seats normally face to the rear and have an infant insert, which is then removed when the child gets older. The seat can then be turned around to face forward and be used by a toddler. Forward-facing seats only face forward and are only suitable for children over age two.

Q: When should I make the transition from a rear-facing seat to a toddler seat?

A: The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends keeping your baby in a rear-facing seat for as long as possible. Seat manufacturers normally rate their products to weight limits instead of age, with some going up to 55 pounds.

Q: Which is better: a convertible or forward-facing seat?

A: Convertible seats are generally heavier, but you can save money in the long run because the same seat can be used as the child grows. Front-facing seats can only be used for older children, but they are lighter and easier to install.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best car seats for toddlers goes to the Chicco MyFit Harness and Booster Car Seat. It is one of the most comfortable options and can also last for many years because it’s adjustable and durable.

For a more budget-friendly option, take a look at the Graco Slimfit 3 in 1 Car Seat.