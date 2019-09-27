Best Fuel Transfer Pumps: Safely Transfer Fuel To Your Vehicle

These top fuel transfer pumps make refueling much easier

By Noelle Talmon
Noelle TalmonView Noelle Talmon's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

A fuel transfer pump moves fuel from one place to another, such as from an underground tank to a vehicle. These devices are also useful to refuel machinery such as tractors and equipment on construction sites. They work by extracting the fuel from the source and transferring it to wherever it needs to go. This buying guide will help you find the best fuel transfer pumps on the market.

  • Best Overall
    UELWORKS Electric Diesel Fuel Transfer Pump Kit
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This pump is small and portable and useful for pick-up trucks, boats, and agricultural machinery. It's intended for diesel fuel engines only and comes with a 13-foot fuel hose.
    Pros
    Pros
    The hose can be cut and adjusted to your desired length. It's simple to set up, and it's fast and easy to transfer diesel fuel to something like a tractor.
    Cons
    Cons
    The pump may prematurely fail after a few months of use. The hose is cheaply made, and the nozzle may leak. You may have to modify the pump to make it work more effectively.
  • Best Value
    TERA PUMP Battery Powered Fuel Transfer Pump
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This pump runs on four AA batteries and features a no-spill, auto-stop nozzle and flexible intake hose. You can transfer fuel to gas cans, vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.
    Pros
    Pros
    It fits most North American plastic fuel cans and comes with three different-sized adapters. It pumps three gallons per minute and is easier to use than holding a five-gallon container in the air.
    Cons
    Cons
    The pump may start leaking or completely stop working after a short period of use. Also, it's not made of very high-quality parts, which may contribute to failure.
  • Honorable Mention
    Fill-Rite 12V 15 GPM (57 LPM) Fuel Transfer Pump with Discharge Hose
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This cast iron pump is intended for use in rough operating environments and features a 1/4hp DC motor at 2,600 RPM. It has a suction lift of up to 6.5 feet of diesel fuel.
    Pros
    Pros
    It is easy to assemble and pumps diesel quickly. You only need to put it on for a few minutes to fill a vehicle such as an F-350 fuel tank, and the flow rate is perfect.
    Cons
    Cons
    The pump does not have an auto-shutoff, so you have to monitor it. It can also be a little noisy, and you need to buy a filter as is recommended by the manufacturer.

Tips

  • Safety is a top priority. Make sure the pump has safety features so it doesn't harm you.  It should also be explosion-proof when it's near explosive gases.
  • Be sure to choose a fuel transfer pump that is easy to install and includes clear directions on how to use it. This will prevent you from misusing the device and harming yourself or others.
  • Not all fuel pumps are compatible with all types of vehicles and machinery. However, many include adapters that make the devices work on numerous cars, trucks, tractors, etc..

FAQs

Q: How do I use a fuel transfer pump?

A: That depends on the type of pump you are using. Some are operated manually, while others use electric or engine power. Read the instructions carefully, and watch online tutorials to make sure you're operating it correctly.

Q: Do I need to prime a fuel pump?

A: Some fuel transfer pumps are self-priming, while others are not. A pump needs to be primed to increase the pressure that helps move the fuel through the device.

Q: How long does a fuel transfer pump last? 

A: If you purchase a good-quality brand, the product should last for a while. Consult the owner's manual to determine when you should replace the pump. It will last longer if you regularly clean it and use it only for its designated purpose.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best fuel transfer pump is the FUELWORKS Electric Diesel Fuel Transfer Pump Kit. You can modify the hose length to suit your needs, and it's very easy to use.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the TERA PUMP Battery Powered Fuel Transfer Pump.

Let us know what you think of these fuel transfer pumps in the comment section below. 

MORE TO READ