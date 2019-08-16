Lincoln's Factory Warranty Largely Equals Its Competitors

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Lincoln is a luxury vehicle brand from Ford Motor Company. Its current lineup includes the MKC, MKT, MKZ, Aviator, Nautilus, Navigator, and Continental. All of its vehicles come with a new vehicle limited warranty that protects you if a problem occurs within the first few years of ownership.

If you're thinking about buying a new Lincoln, it’s a good idea to review the automaker’s factory warranty details to see what it will provide should your vehicle break down within the lifespan of the coverage.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 4 years or 50,000 miles

: 4 years or 50,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 6 years or 70,000 miles

: 6 years or 70,000 miles Roadside Assistance : Life of the vehicle for the original owner only

: Life of the vehicle for the original owner only Towing : To the selling or preferred dealer or nearest Lincoln dealer

: To the selling or preferred dealer or nearest Lincoln dealer Anti-Perforation Coverage : 5 years or unlimited miles

: 5 years or unlimited miles Transferable : Yes

: Yes Pros Long powertrain warranty duration Comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty Roadside assistance for life of the original owner Extra perks, including loaner and pickup/delivery services

Cons Somewhat short bumper-to-bumper warranty duration (compared to its competition). Contains several limitations that are common to most factory warranties.



Warranty In-Depth

Under its factory warranty, Lincoln will repair, replace, or adjust all parts on new vehicles that malfunction or fail during normal use due to a manufacturing defect in factory-supplied materials or factory workmanship. Its bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties are longer than the industry standard when it comes to the coverage periods.

Lincoln prefers owners take their vehicles to the dealership in which they made the purchase; however, consumers are permitted to bring their cars to another authorized Lincoln or Ford dealership for service.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The basic limited warranty coverage protects a new Lincoln vehicle for up to four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first, putting it on par with many other manufacturers. The warranty covers repair or replacement of any component that is defective in material or workmanship, which includes nearly everything from the body to the electrical system.

Lincoln’s service plan will also replace or adjust certain maintenance items for free during a limited period:

Wiper blade replacements during the first six months, regardless of miles driven

Wheel alignments and tire balancing during the first year or 12,000 miles, whichever occurs first

Brake pad and lining replacements during the first year or 18,000 miles, whichever occurs first

The Lincoln warranty has some exclusions that are common industrywide. It does not cover damage caused by accident, misuse, alteration, the environment (i.e., lightning and hail), improper maintenance, normal wear and tear, and certain issues related to the SYNC hands-free communications and entertainment system.

This limits the extent of the coverage compared to many extended and third-party warranties.

Lincoln’s factory warrant also doesn't cover aftermarket parts or vehicles that are converted to limousines or hearses.

Powertrain Coverage

The powertrain warranty coverage protects certain components against defects in factory-supplied materials or workmanship for six years or 70,000 miles, whichever occurs first. Specifically, it covers certain components related to the engine, transmission, and front, rear, and all-wheel-drive systems.

Additional Coverage

Lincoln's factory warranty includes complimentary Lincoln Roadside Assistance, which includes the following:

Towing to your selling or preferred dealer within 100 miles of the breakdown

Replacement of a flat tire (vehicle must have a usable spare) unless the vehicle is supplied with a tire inflator kit

Battery jump start

Lockout assistance (key replacement is not included)

Up to two gallons of fuel delivery (capped at two times within a one-year period)

Winch assistance to pull a vehicle 100 feet from a paved or county-maintained road

Roadside assistance lasts the life of the vehicle for the original owner. Subsequent owners have access to roadside assistance through the lifespan of the powertrain warranty, which is six years or 70,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

The manufacturer's warranty also includes a four year or 50,000-mile pickup and delivery service, which includes a complimentary Lincoln loaner for up to two days for one basic maintenance service or if your vehicle requires repair. Mileage limitations may apply for pickups or deliveries over 20 miles from the servicing dealer.

Certain unique hybrid components are protected against defects in factory-supplied materials or workmanship for eight years or 100,000 miles. Safety restraint system coverage lasts for five years or 60,000 miles.

The New Vehicle Limited Warranty also covers tire defects in factory-supplied material or workmanship for 100 percent of labor costs and on a pro-rata adjustment basis for parts. For example, if the tires have been driven 12,001 to 24,000 miles, Lincoln will provide 60 percent in the cost of parts and 100 percent for labor.

Normal tire wear or damage is not reimbursable. Many standard factory warranties do not cover tires and instead refer consumers to the tire manufacturer for problems related to defects.

Lincoln also provides an emissions defects warranty and emissions performance warranty. Corrosion coverage involving perforations (holes) in the body sheet metal panels is covered for five years or an unlimited distance.