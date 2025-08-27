World’s Greatest McLaren Collection Scooped by Single Undisclosed Buyer

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Mansour Ojjeh passed away in June 2021, leaving behind a rich legacy in the business world, as well as Formula 1 racing. As a shareholder, sponsor, and diehard race fan, Ojjeh was involved with numerous teams during his lifetime, but his most significant involvement was with McLaren. As a result, he amassed the greatest collection of McLaren supercars and race cars, the sale of which was awarded to leading automotive broker, Tom Hartley Jnr, who confirmed Wednesday morning that it has been sold.

Unlike the jaw-dropping $646 million Ecclestone Collection—which featured 69 of the most coveted F1 cars and was also entrusted to Hartley—the buyer’s identity was not revealed this time around, and nor was the final sale price. However, Hartley confirmed that all 20 McLarens were purchased by a single buyer, meaning they’ll always be together.

“One legendary collection. One historic sale,” Hartley shared on Instagram. “I am very pleased to share the news that we have agreed a sale of the Mansour Ojjeh McLaren Collection in its entirety to a single buyer. Despite receiving several world-record offers for individual chassis, both the Ojjeh family and my team were committed to keeping this remarkable collection together as one complete and historic ensemble. A fitting tribute to a legend of a man, a legacy of vision, passion, and automotive excellence.”

The Mansour Ojjeh Collection is special for many reasons, but above all, because each car represented the final chassis of that specific model. Not the first, not a unique number Ojjeh preferred, but the very last to roll off the line. Also, all but two examples were painted in a unique color called Yquem, which would eventually be referred to as “Mansour Orange.” Needless to say, this hue was not available to anyone else.

Lastly, none of the Ojjeh cars were ever driven, except for two: the McLaren F1, which was famously flogged by Lewis Hamilton while providing joyrides for the Ojjeh children, and the P1 GTR. I recently saw the P1 GTR at the McLaren Technology Center, and can attest to its beauty. This car was actually crashed during a track session at the Circuit of the Americas, but has been beautifully fixed since.

I’ve reached out to Hartley with a few questions regarding ballpark sale price, where the collection is headed, and hopefully find out his thoughts on dealing with two of the world’s greatest car collections in just a few months.

