What on Earth Could VW’s ‘ID.EVERY1’ Trademark Be For? 

Is Volkswagen trying to be cool again? An automaker for the people? A recent trademark filing by the German brand suggests everything and nothing all at once.

The phrase “ID.EVERY1” was filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on January 29, discovered thanks to some sleuthing by CarMoses. The outlet speculates that “the most obvious and the most likely theory” is the trademark will be used in a new marketing tagline or slogan.

Yes, this path does make sense, considering the Volkswagen ID series of electric vehicles is now robust enough to be called out on its own. Might ID be branching off from VW as a standalone subbrand? But what else could it mean?

The next easy assumption is a new vehicle, but saying you own “EVERY1” would certainly be a red flag on a first date. Nevertheless, even though ID.EVERY1 is a wonky vehicle name, that’s the ID lineup for ya. VW unveiled the alphanumeric ID.2all concept in 2023, but that’s really not as bad of an alphabet salad as the Toyota bZ4X. Electrek reports the production ID.2 could launch as early as the end of this year.

The ID naming structure is corporate-approved batty. When asking for clarification as to how it should be written during a VW event, I was told a space should follow the period if the ID model starts with a letter (e.g. ID. Buzz) but no space if it’s a number (e.g. ID.4). But that’s not SEO friendly so good luck finding that nomenclature consistent outside of VW HQ.

Anyway, if the upcoming ID.2 is a compact hatch with an SUV version supposedly being unveiled in September, how small would the ID.1 be? Or does EVERY1 mean big? CarMoses thinks a seven-seater is possible. Well, VW already has a three-row electric vehicle in the ID.Buzz retrobus. Would adding a three-row electric SUV to the lineup make sense?

VW recently canceled its much-delayed ID.7 sedan for the North American market amid declining EV sales. Starting at $61,545, the ID.Buzz is a pricey pick, and more expensive than other non-luxury three-row EV offerings like the Kia EV9 ($56,395) and Tesla Model Y ($51,630). Or maybe it’s the name for an EV truck? VW did file a patent for one.

Or maybe it’s none of these but, instead, a new reality show where whoever runs out of range first must walk. That’d play to the ever-present anxiety of every EV driver (thanks, infrastructure).

Or is ID.EVERY1 literal? As in a new co-branded, government-issued ID card or passport? Or is VW doing some domain flipping with plans to sell the trademark as a way to make some much-needed revenue? Perhaps VW is simply messing with us like it did with the whole GTX-GTI thing. Your guess would be as off-target as mine, so what or who do you think EVERY1 is for?