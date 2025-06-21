Trooper Stops Semi With Cars Strapped on Top of Dump Trailer, Says It’s Fine

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Any trucker will tell you that if the DOT can find a reason to write you a ticket, they will. That’s what makes this commercial vehicle stop in Arizona almost mindboggling. Last Saturday, June 14, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper spotted this semi pulling a dump trailer through Phoenix with no taillights and two cars strapped on top. Obviously concerned by what they saw, they phoned in a commercial vehicle inspector who deemed the setup legal (minus the taillights) and seemingly sent the driver on their way.

How? According to a Facebook post by the Arizona DPS, they determined that the load met the minimum tie-down requirements. You might fault the driver for the concept, but you can’t fault them for the execution.

Inside, or rather, on top of the dump trailer, was a Chevy Tahoe and a Lincoln MK… something. That’s either an MKX or MKT; it’s tough to tell from the dark photo and the limited angle. Both vehicles had wooden blocks under their axles, and the Tahoe was missing its rear wheels while the Lincoln was missing all four. Taut chains and straps are visible in the dimly lit pictures, running through each car’s undercarriage to keep them firmly fastened to the trailer.

I still hesitate to call this safe, given the increased height and the likelihood of finding a low-hanging interstate bridge, but I have to hand it to whoever loaded the trailer. As crazy as it looks, it’s still better than the skidsteers and other heavy equipment you see being pulled around by pickups with only a strap or two holding them in place. At least if this rig tips over, the cars are more than likely staying on it—the same can’t be said for Charlie Contractor, whose Bobcat is bound to go flying across the median.

There are undoubtedly better and more orthodox ways to haul a pair of broken cars to the scrapyard. That said, if it’s good enough for the Arizona DPS, then who am I to judge?

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com