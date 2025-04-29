New U-Haul Car Trailer Starts Hitting Fleets With 6,800-Pound Max Capacity

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

U-Haul made lots of project car hunters and track-day enthusiasts very happy when it announced its new Toy Hauler model last December. Now, this isn’t the brand’s first car-specific trailer—that would be the U-Haul Auto Transport—however, it’s far more focused on the needs of enthusiasts. Full specs for this newly launched trailer were just released, and it’s easily the most capable car carrier the orange-and-white has ever made. What’s more, production has officially begun, and U-Haul says the first 1,000 trailers should be available this summer.

The Toy Hauler was specifically designed for automotive enthusiasts, but it doesn’t limit itself to just one kind. It’s big enough to handle everything from side-by-sides and old rusty junkers to purpose-built track cars and even full-sized pickup trucks. Unlike the old Auto Transport trailer, the new Toy Hauler can handle 6,834 pounds—almost 30% more than the old Auto Transport’s 5,290-pound capacity. Its eight-foot, two-inch width between the side rails can fit even extra-wide pickups, like a Ford F-150 Raptor, and it has a 16-foot deck length.

U-Haul

It isn’t all brutish size and strength, though. Some clever features prove U-Haul was thinking about every kind of enthusiast. The drive-over fenders allow users to take full advantage of the deck’s width, while the three slide-out ramps mean even unusual vehicles like trikes can drive onto it.

The Toy Hauler weighs 3,165 pounds on its own and has an easy-to-remember gross vehicle weight rating of 9,999 pounds. And while it was designed primarily for vehicles, this new trailer isn’t exclusively limited to them, as it has hundreds of easy tie-down holds across the entire deck in a grid formation so you can easily strap anything down, even U-Haul boxes.

U-Haul

U-Haul says it will make the first 1,000 Toy Haulers by mid-summer, but there are a few early-production examples available in select locations across the United States. By the end of the year, 5,000 should be made, increasing their nationwide availability. In-town rates start at $89.95 per day, compared to the $54.99 daily rate for a standard car trailer. Of course, if you’re towing something precious, it’s well worth the extra $35.

