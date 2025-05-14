Fire Trucks Cost $2M Now and Firefighters Are Begging for Help

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

United States Attorney General Pam Bondi and Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson have a new letter on their desk. It’s from the International Association of Fire Fighters as well as the American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly group. The letter is a call to action, as the two organizations are asking the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division and the FTC to investigate the consolidation of fire vehicle manufacturers. They believe that said consolidation has caused ladder trucks to quickly double in price, up to $2 million apiece, plus wait times that can stretch up to four and a half years for delivery.

The letter states that the industry, which once consisted of more than two dozen manufacturers, is being dominated by just three manufacturers: the private equity-owned REV Group, Oshkosh, and Rosenbauer. U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Jim Banks of Indiana have already been investigating private equity’s role in the skyrocketing costs of fire trucks, writing to the IAFF in April about their concerns that companies are “padding shareholders’ wallets at the expense of public safety.” This is the main point that the IAFF hammers home in its cry for help to the feds.

A market research report claims that the REV Group captures roughly a third of the $3 billion in annual U.S. fire truck sales, with Oshkosh—which the letter labels “a serial acquirer”—nabbing around a quarter. Rosenbauer takes home a smaller 8% cut. Still, these manufacturers collectively claim more than two-thirds of the national market.

While this raises concerns about a short list of superpowers controlling prices, the IAFF and AELP’s letter also warns of the consolidation’s effect on order wait times. They claim that these higher prices aren’t accompanied by quicker deliveries but rather by brutal backlogs. One of the letter’s footnotes links to a Reuters report from January, which contrasts the fire truck industry’s boom to the rest of the nation’s manufacturing downturn. It cites data from REV Group itself, as it reported a record $3.6 billion backlog in its fire and emergency vehicle division at the end of 2024. Oshkosh had an even greater number of $5.3 billion, showing the great demand that couldn’t be immediately met, given the company’s production capacity.

The Fire Apparatus Manufacturers’ Association reports that orders for new mainline fire trucks are up significantly—about 43% annually from 2021-2023 compared to 2011-2020.

This image shows two electric fire trucks built by Pierce, a company that belongs to Oshkosh. Oshkosh Corporation

When reached for comment by The Drive, a REV Group spokesperson responded, “An unprecedented spike in demand and ongoing skilled labor shortages have contributed to increased costs and delivery times across the industry. We take our responsibility to deliver for America’s first responders seriously and have increased our vehicle production 30% in the last two years, and developed new lines of semi-custom trucks that deliver in under a year.”

The IAFF and AELP then pointed to the real-world consequences of these hang-ups. The organizations claim that when January’s disastrous wildfires decimated Los Angeles, more than 100 of the LAFD’s 183 fire trucks were out of service. Of that fleet, “dozens” of the trucks were custom-built by KME, a 70-year-old independent company that was acquired by REV Group in 2016. Five years after the acquisition, in 2021, REV Group announced plans to shut down two of KME’s manufacturing facilities.

“We are paying the price for all these corporate decisions,” IAFF President Edward Kelly said. ” It serves the investor well, but it doesn’t serve the public when you call 911 and the ladder truck is out of service.”

The Drive also reached out to Oshkosh and Rosenbauer for comment. We will update this story with their responses.

Updated at 3:05 p.m. ET on 5/14/2025: This story now includes a comment from a REV Group spokesperson, as well as data from FAMA about annual fire truck orders in the U.S.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com