Multiple Teslas Found on Fire at Las Vegas Service Center

Las Vegas news outlets are reporting that multiple cars were found on fire at a Tesla service center around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, apparently set ablaze by “an individual” but nobody has been named responsible as of this writing. One video making the rounds appears to show a Model Y and a Model 3, fully involved in fire, parked in a row of other Teslas.

In the context of present-day America, it does seem likely that these fires were set deliberately. We’ve seen plenty of chatter about generic Tesla vandalism taking place around the country as the brand’s cultural significance fluctuates. Initially I thought this was the first instance of multiple vehicles being potentially torched at an actual Tesla lot in the US, but it seems a similar situation happened at least once, recently, in Seattle.

Police held media briefing at 10:30 a.m. Las Vegas time, which included the following details:

“This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility,” Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren told media. The suspect apparently not only set the cars on fire, but shot at least one of the cars with a gun.

The exact location is the Tesla sales and service building (being described as a “Collision Center”) at 6260 Badura Ave in Las Vegas, Nevada, “near Jones Boulevard and the 215 Beltway,” Las Vegas police specified for local context.

Most of the news reports I’ve seen have just been showing clips of police tape and lights from down the street, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal has a clip from on-scene that a reader must have sent in. The publication reached out to Las Vegas police which sent them the following via email: “Communications received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot and caused damage to the property.”

I dropped LVPD’s Public Information Officer a note myself, which is how I got the note about the briefing.

FOX5 reached out to the FBI bureau in Las Vegas, and published a spokesperson’s no-comment reply: “The FBI has personnel on scene to offer assistance to LVMPD. We do not have any further comment at this time.”

Obviously, this is not the first time alleged Tesla vandalism is popping up in the news. But it does feel closer to home, literally, than recent incidents we heard about in France and elsewhere in Europe. Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Got tips? Send ’em to us at tips@thedrive.com