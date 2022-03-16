Tesla Fires Autopilot Employee Who Posted FSD Beta Collision to YouTube

A report from CNBC confirms that shortly after posting what seems to be the first confirmed crash using FSD software, Bernal was let go from his position at Tesla.

If you're a Tesla fan or someone who enjoys all kinds of self-driving tech—partial automation included—you've probably seen AI Addict's videos on YouTube. We've even written about them here on The Drive before , highlighting a clip of his Model 3 crashing into a bollard on public roads while testing its Full Self-Driving Beta. As it turns out, the person behind that channel was a Tesla employee named John Bernal, and he's since been fired by the automaker.

Bernal began working for Tesla in 2020 as a data annotation specialist before eventually becoming an advanced driver assistance systems test operator for the company. During his time there, Bernal also operated the YouTube channel AI Addict, which showed how his vehicle operated using the FSD Beta software. Bernal was transparent with his employer and the public about this, and he says he did not reveal any non-public information during his testing. He did, however, show certain scenarios where FSD Beta showed some safety flaws, including one where his vehicle collided with a bollard.

Tesla terminated Bernal in February. In a new YouTube video, Bernal confirms that his channel was cited as the reason for being separated from his employer. Bernal did not respond to our request for an interview at the time of writing and The Drive could not reach out to Tesla to verify or contest the claims, as the automaker dissolved its communications and public relations department some time ago.

The YouTube videos Bernal made were all in his personal 2021 Tesla Model 3, filmed off of company property and outside of company time. Bernal confirmed to CNBC that Tesla was offering employees access to FSD Beta for free when he purchased the car in December 2020, so long as the employee agreed to share vehicle analytics with the automaker. For regular consumers, it was priced at $8,000 rather than the $12,000 it costs today. It's not immediately clear if Bernal received this perk when purchasing his vehicle, though he does note in his YouTube video that he was using "software [he] paid for."