Facebook Marketplace never ceases to surprise me. You can shop for anything on marketplace, from power tools, to furniture, to cars, and even massive 8x8 articulating off-road fire trucks. So in the same place that you can buy someone's sweat-stained VR headset, you can also buy this 1990 Rosenbauer DA-1500 fire truck.

The Rosenbauer DA-1500 is actually based on the Oshkosh Mk.48 LVS, a transport vehicle originally designed for the United States Marine Corps. in the 1980s. The Mk.48 was immensely useful for the U.S. Marines, thanks to its eight-wheel drive capability, impressive turn radius, and versatility. Those same attributes made it perfect for firefighting-duty where normal fire trucks simply cannot go. So Rosenbauer, the Austrian firetruck builder, took a handful of Mk.48 chassis in the '80s and turned them into DA-1500 off-road firetrucks.

As you can see, the DA-1500 has eight massive wheels, with two selectable drive modes (4x8 or 8x8) and a two-speed transfer case. To give it even more off-road prowess, the DA-1500 has a 46-degree front approach angle, a 50-degree rear departure angle, and a 60-inch wading depth. Its articulating body and center yaw steering also makes it much more maneuverable that you'd expect a 36-foot long truck to be. There isn't much terrain that can stand in the way of a DA-1500.

What's under the hood that can move a nearly 25,000 pound vehicle? A Detroit Diesel V8 that makes 540 horsepower, which pairs to a four-speed Alison automatic transmission. Its total load capacity, curb weight-included, is 63,800 lbs. While it isn't quite Land Train-big, the DA-1500 is absolutely enormous and takes 40 seconds to reach 50 mph.

Being an off-road firetruck, the DA-1500 needs to be able to put out fires in the wilderness, without a fire hydrant (though it has a fire hydrant hook up), so it's capable of holding 1,500 gallons of water on-board. All of that water-holding capacity means there's only enough room aboard the DA-1500 to carry two crew members.

According to the seller, this specific 1990 DA-1500 has only had two previous owners and originally cost $1.2 million. The current asking price is $120,000, which actually seems pretty cheap, all things considered. I'm not sure who's spending Porsche 911-money to buy an off-road fire truck on Facebook Marketplace but whoever does will be unstoppable.