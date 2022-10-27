This Very Pink, Very Barbie Maserati Grecale Trofeo Costs $330K and Benefits Charity

What you see above is a very pink Maserati. As a matter of fact, it’s a very pink Barbie Maserati Grecale. It’s the latest in a long line of Barbie cars that include the Jeep (naturally), Porsche 930, VW Beetles, Chevy Corvettes, Fiat 500s, Mustangs, and others.

We can say Barbie’s tastes are ranging—some good, some bad—and mostly pink. The latest Barbie mobile, this Barbie Maserati Grecale started life as a Grecale Trofeo, equipped with a 523-horsepower V6, all-wheel drive, and a 3.6-second blast from zero to 60 mph. Nice.

Where the Barbie Maserati Grecale is going is probably more important than what it is, however. What you see above is one of two and will be sold for $330,000 as part of Nieman Marcus’ Fantasy Gift collection with a portion of the sales going toward charity. That charity is the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which promotes equality for girls around the world. Very nice. (Maserati hasn’t said yet where the second Barbie Maserati is going, but it probably won’t be cheap either.)

The Barbie Maserati is also a showcase of the automaker’s Fuoriserie individualization program that lets shoppers customize their cars. (Note to Readers: If you go pink, do a white interior for us, please?) There are presumably a few tidbits on the Barbie Maser that are unique to the car and not available for other orders, including B’s in the headrests and a topcoat that reflects a rainbow on a sunny day, according to Maserati. There are also Barbie logos everywhere in case the pink isn’t enough of a cue.

Of course, the Barbie Maserati is timed with the Barbie movie’s release next year, starring Margot Robbie as the woman herself and Ryan Gosling as Ken.