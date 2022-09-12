Confirmed: 2023 Chrysler 300C Will Get a High Performance ‘Special Edition’

Chrysler's upcoming "extremely limited production" performance car will be based on its outgoing full-size sedan, the 2023 Chrysler 300C, the automaker confirmed Monday.

The news broke in a tweet of Chrysler promising that "you're gonna like what you C." The punny allusion confirms what Chrysler's own website accidentally revealed, as the original teaser included an image whose filename outed the car as a 2023 300C.

Despite being a close-up of the car's wheel with a Brembo brake caliper behind it, the image also gave us a good idea of what to expect from the first fast 300C since the 2014 model. The four-piston caliper depicted above doesn't match those of the Charger Hellcat, which has six-piston units up front and a different set of four-piston calipers out back. That suggests the 300C won't be a Hellcat, but a lower trim, more likely an equal to the Charger Scat Pack.

In addition to four-piston Brembos up front, the Scat Pack has a more powerful version of the 6.4-liter V8 the 300C SRT8 once had, with 15 extra horsepower and five pound-feet more torque. It also has an eight-speed automatic transmission, whereas the 300C SRT8 bowed out with just a five-speed auto.

Chrysler's clearly sending the 300C out on a high note, even though it's not perhaps quite as high as most would hope. We'll know the truth for sure when Chrysler reveals what it's been working on this 6 p.m. ET Tuesday—and no, I don't owe you a beer if it turns out to be a Hellcat after all.