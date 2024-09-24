This Simple New Assisted Driving Feature Could End Left-Lane Hogging

No enthusiast wants electronic nannies governing the way we drive. However, sometimes some people need a little nudge, a gentle reminder not to drive like a clown. And that’s exactly what Nissan’s new advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) feature is—a hand on the shoulder of left-lane hoggers suggesting they move aside.

This new “Passing Assist” feature is part of Nissan’s ProPilot Assist 2.1 update, which is set to debut on the 2025 Rogue and Armada but will roll out to other Nissan and Infiniti products in the future. ProPilot 2.1 allows hands-free, single-lane driving but requires hands on the wheel while changing lanes. While it won’t change lanes for you, as Teslas or Super Cruise-equipped GM vehicles can, Nissan’s ProPilot 2.1 will suggest lane changes, if the car ahead is moving too slowly and the left lane is clear. The change must be done by the driver, but once it is, the car will retake control and drive itself. However, if the driver stays in that overtaking lane for too long after passing, Nissan’s tech will tell the driver to move back over. It’s a reminder that far too many drivers need.

2025 Nissan Rogue Nissan

Everyone hates left-lane cloggers—people who never leave it, despite not passing anyone. They slow the fast lane down and prevent everyone behind them from getting by, which can cause traffic buildup. But not everyone who does it is aware of what they’re doing, of course. Maybe they’re jamming to their favorite song and don’t realize until someone beeps or flashes their lights. A gentle reminder, then, could work wonders.

However, since ProPilot can’t automatically leave the passing lane, drivers can obviously choose to ignore the suggestion. Or, just turn the Passing Assist function off entirely and drive in the left lane reminder-free. (I can already envision every New Jerseyan doing that). Still, this is a step in the right direction for ADAS systems. These sorts of common-sense features can help people drive more conscientiously, with better lane discipline when the systems are turned off. Brands like Tesla and GM that offer ADAS systems with self lane-changing capability could even force the issue with their software, by having their cars automatically leave passing lanes when they aren’t passing. And while they’re at it, maybe such technology could also help people understand that they should only pass on the left—or the right, if you drive on the wrong side of the road.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com