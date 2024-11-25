This Semi-Truck Turned RV Has a Portable Parking Spot for a Suzuki Samurai

There’s a whole world of camper conversions out there designed to haul a small runabout vehicle onboard or on a trailer. They’re called toterhomes, and they tend to be big-ticket custom jobs designed for one-percenters who can afford to spare no expense. But at $22,000 (or best offer, I’m assuming), this RV semi conversion on Facebook Marketplace in Texas could be the foundation for your dream setup—provided you dream of hauling around something roughly the size of an old Suzuki Samurai.

This 1996 International 9200 Eagle is equipped with a Cummins M11 straight-six diesel and an Eaton Super 10 transmission. The listing author reports nearly 700,000 miles on the mechanicals, but the truck has been serviced extensively during his ownership. He believes the previous owner performed a top-end rebuild, though he has no documentation of that work being done.

Per the listing, it has been rigged with a custom aluminum box sized to receive an Arctic Fox 1140 or 1150 in-bed camper, but the most interesting component of this setup isn’t the potential for living space; rather, it’s the metaphorical real estate between it and the main cab. This space houses a set of ramps to store the aforementioned baby off-roader, but the author notes that it could be easily reconfigured to fit another small car or motorcycle.

Just check out the perfect parking spot between the cab and the drop-in camper slot:

And “small” is the focus here. The Samurai (aka the Jimny) sticks to kei car dimensions. Measured in old-fashioned football fields, that works out to roughly 11 feet, 2 inches, and as you can see from some of the listing photos, the Samurai takes up every bit of the Eagle’s available width and then some. Even the NA Miata, which is extraordinarily petite by 2024 standards, is nearly two feet longer than the off-road Suzuki.

With the rig in its current state (sans camper), there’s no better opportunity to customize it for something more suited to your liking. The camper isn’t mandatory, after all; you could strip off the storage and convert it into a flatbed, or lean into the custom bed and build out the weirdest track support rig the world has ever seen. It’s your canvas.

