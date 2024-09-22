Reckless Man Drives Lifted Ram Into Crowd and Over Jeep at Texas Truck Meet 

A multi-day off-road festival on the northern edge of Texas was terrorized on Friday night by a man in a megatruck with a mega case of rage. Social media video shows him driving into crowds and over vehicles, and it was as chaotic as you’d expect.

Rednecks with Paychecks is a semi-annual, adults-only event that takes place in Saint Jo, Texas, population 881. Located near the Texas-Oklahoma border, the small city plays host to the rather large extravaganza that includes music, off-roading, camping, and entertainment like “World Famous PR’s Saloon Bikini Contest.” RWP promises 1,200 acres of “mud & mayhem.”

And that’s precisely what happened on Friday night. Plus, some sticks and stones for good measure.

In a now-viral social media video (also posted here), an argument leads to heckling to a truck going on a rampage. Not even the original poster knows what incited the dispute, so we have no backstory—only what happened next.

The video opens with a man standing barefoot on the step bar of a dark-colored truck, which some are describing as a megatruck—not quite a monster truck but with an atypical lift kit, which, in this case, appears to be several feet high. In any case, the man has one arm stretched out as if he’s taunting or arguing with someone off-camera.

It’s not clear who he is specifically yelling at, but when the camera pans to the right, another man standing in the bed of another lifted off-roader is hurtling things at Mr. Barefoot, who then gets into his vehicle. At this point, people in a nearby crowd are also seen shouting and throwing objects at his truck. More than miffed, the man puts his vehicle in reverse, redirects the wheels toward the crowd, and drives forward.

Instagram / @trophys_and_more

The crowd quickly disperses, but it is unknown whether anyone was injured, which can’t be said about the vehicles. Some social media accounts report no one was killed, but none provide additional information regarding possible injuries. A public arrest record from the Montague County Sheriff’s Office has been shared by the original poster, who removed the suspect’s personal information. However, the image does reveal six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As appalling as this incident is, tragedy is not unheard of during RWP events. A quick internet search will show that there have been multiple accidents, injuries, and even a death occurring during previous years.

Note that this is a developing story and will be updated should more information be confirmed.