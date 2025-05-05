This Extremely Rare Italian Muscle Car Got Its V8 from a Pontiac G8

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Built from 1962 to 1970, the Iso Rivolta aimed to blend Italian styling with muscle car power. Very few were sold, which makes the model an unlikely candidate for the restomod treatment. However, a 1967 example powered by a Pontiac G8-sourced V8 is listed on Bring a Trailer with a gorgeous set of photos, inspiring us to talk about this cool-looking car.

Depending on where you stand on the purist spectrum, this 6.0-liter coupe is either the next logical step in the Rivolta’s evolution or a bridge too far. Bring a Trailer claims that 797 units of the Rivolta were built, so shouldn’t such a rare car be kept in its original condition? This argues “hell no!”

Stock, it was powered by a 327-cubic-inch (5.3-liter) Chevy V8. It’s now fitted with a 6.0-liter V8 plucked out of a G8 and bolted to a Tremec 6060 six-speed manual transmission. This wasn’t a simple, out-with-the-old-and-in-with-the-new engine swap. The sale includes over $400,000 in receipts detailing every repair and modification made during the build. The engine notably features a cold-air intake system and a pair of particularly neat Iso Rivolta-branded valve covers.

Bring a Trailer

Numerous other parts have been repaired, replaced, or updated. Poke around the engine bay and you’ll spot an aluminum radiator. Crawl under it and you’ll see Heidts Superide II independent front coilovers and a custom Jaguar-style de Dion rear end with adjustable shocks. The auction description adds that the floor pans and the transmission tunnel were replaced in 2015, and that the underbody modifications required to install the updated suspension parts were performed at that time as well. Additional sound-deadening material and a modern air conditioning system that’s surprisingly well integrated should make this Rivolta more comfortable to cruise around in than a stock one.

Grigio Silverstone from the Ferrari palette and Paloma Cork leather upholstery add a finishing touch to the look. I like that nothing about this Rivolta screams “engine swap!” There are no additional vents or gaping air intakes. The bumpers and the factory 15-inch wheels are still on the car, and all of the trim pieces look like they’re accounted for. The dashboard still features the original-style analog gauges, too.

It’s elegant, and a tremendous amount of time and money went into this build, but does that make it right? On one hand, at least it’s still powered by a General Motors-sourced engine. It’s not too far-fetched to imagine that Iso could have borrowed the G8’s V8 if it still made cars in the late 2000s, and it’d be kind of weird to see Ford’s Coyote V8 between the fenders. On the other hand, the modifications will be difficult to reverse. The market will ultimately decide whether this is an absolutely epic restomod or a very expensive way to ruin a rare car.

Bidding currently stands at $45,000 with about eight days left in the auction. For context, Bring a Trailer sold this exact car for $210,000 in February 2024, and a 1966 Rivolta IR 300 with its stock V8 engine and a four-speed manual transmission went for $111,000 in May 2024. Maybe the next owner will put some more miles on it.

If that’s out of your price range, you can still take a little ride with this test-drive video recorded about a year ago. Take a listen:

