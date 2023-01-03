The War Zone
From F1 champions to music artists and company executives, everyone is mourning No. 43.

byJerry Perez| PUBLISHED Jan 3, 2023
The World Reacts to Ken Block’s Death
Ken Block's death came as a shock to us all Monday night. Like other world-class athletes—Nicky Hayden, Michael Schumacher, Alex Zanardi, and more—it was a freak, off-track accident that finally caught up to the drifting daredevil. Block was way more than an athlete, too; he was a cultural icon. Block didn't just impact car culture but also created an entirely different sector, one covered in tire smoke, shredded rubber, and Monster logos. And as the lead man behind blockbuster Gymkhana YouTube videos, he branched out of the racing community into the filming, marketing, and media sectors like no one had ever done before. Block didn't just influence racing and racing fans—he influenced an entire generation of humans.

As a result, the world is mourning No. 43 today. Reactions have come pouring in from Formula 1 champions, film producers, and company CEOs with everyone paying their respects to Block. Of course, the many friends and colleagues he made throughout his career have also taken to social media to share their disbelief, but also the legions of fans who never had the chance to meet Block, yet felt close to him due to his approachable, down-to-earth attitude.

Here's how the world is reacting to Ken Block's death today.

Jim Farley, Ford CEO

T-Pain, Recording Artist

James May, TV Personality

Jenson Button, F1 Champion

Graham Rahal, IndyCar Racing Driver

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President

Tom Kristensen, Le Mans Champion

Scott Dixon, Indy 500 Winner

Ralph Gilles, Stellantis Global President Product Design

Lewis Hamilton, F1 Champion

Larry Chen, Motorsports Photographer

Tanner Foust, Racing Driver

Alexander Rossi, Indy 500 Champion

Helio Castroneves, Four-Time Indy 500 Champion

Scott Speed, Racing Driver

