The World Reacts to Ken Block’s Death

Ken Block's death came as a shock to us all Monday night. Like other world-class athletes—Nicky Hayden, Michael Schumacher, Alex Zanardi, and more—it was a freak, off-track accident that finally caught up to the drifting daredevil. Block was way more than an athlete, too; he was a cultural icon. Block didn't just impact car culture but also created an entirely different sector, one covered in tire smoke, shredded rubber, and Monster logos. And as the lead man behind blockbuster Gymkhana YouTube videos, he branched out of the racing community into the filming, marketing, and media sectors like no one had ever done before. Block didn't just influence racing and racing fans—he influenced an entire generation of humans.