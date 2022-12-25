The Real Bentley Bacalar Is Sold Out, So Buy This Tiny One Instead

Bentley revealed its W12-powered, coachbuilt convertible the Bacalar, back in 2020. Only 12 were built and all 12 were sold before they even rolled off the assembly line. So the chances of getting one are slim to none. Unless you're OK with having a tiny one. In that case, you can buy this 1:43 scale model of the Bentley Bacalar for £100.00 ($121).

This bite-sized Bacalar is currently for sale on Bentley's store site and, unlike the real Bacalar, is still available. Obviously, a 1:43 scale model version isn't going to get you into the billionaire's club, like the $1.9 million real version will, but it will look good on your desk.

Unsurprisingly, this scale model Bacalar is made with almost absurd attention to detail. Its Flame Yellow paint was one of the options available on the real Bacalar and its Satin Bronze exterior trim matches the real car, too. It's the interior that has the most impressive details, though, with things like the starter button, window switches, and air vents all visible. As far as scale models go, this one's pretty good. It's fitting, too, as the car it's replicating is one that has dashboard trim made from 5,000-year-old wood and exactly 148,199 stitches in each of its quilted leather seats.

The real Bacalar isn't something that most of us mortals will ever be able to own but that doesn't mean we can't fantasize. Its coachbuilt carbon fiber bodywork is wrapped around a twin-turbocharged, 6.0-liter W12 that makes 650 horsepower and 667 pound-feet of torque. Who doesn't dream of driving a 200 mph, Bentley convertible on a twisty, scenic road? And that's the point of this scale model, to help you dream of a more luxurious life. Plus, at just $121, the scale model Bacalar is a steal, considering a 1/43 of the Bacalar's actual price is $44,186.