The Key to Exciting EV Racing? Japanese Commentary and Jazz Fusion

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Much like the road cars it’s usually meant to promote, EV racing is growing, but at a slower-than-expected pace. While Formula E is rolling out its fourth-generation single seater, and some other categories have dabbled with electric powertrains, talk of challenging internal combustion for eyeballs and sponsor dollars has become as muted as the electric race cars themselves. But the Japan Electric Vehicle Race Association (JEVRA) has found a formula that works.

Founded in 2010 to promote EVs in the name of fighting climate change, JEVRA kicked off its 2026 All Japan EV-GP season with a race at Tsukuba in late March. Video of that event recently hit YouTube, and it’s some of the most entertaining racing this side of an MX-5 Cup race. That’s as much down to production decisions as the cars and ruleset.

Japan Electric Vehicle Race Association via YouTube

The footage is backed by a jazz fusion soundtrack that would be right at home in a video game, or wafting out of a cafe onto the streets of Tokyo. It’s the perfect replacement for engine noise. The high-energy commentary further adds to the ambience, even if you don’t speak Japanese. This is why F1 commentators speak at a pace that matches the cars: the enthusiasm behind the words is what’s important.

The format is also charming. It’s a throwback to earlier days of racing, when you could take a road car, slap some numbers on the doors, and hit the track. The field for this race included a Tesla Model S Plaid and a brace of Model 3 Performance and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N entrants—all with few (if any) apparent modifications and even full interiors. The cars are divided into classes based on output, from 150 kilowatts (201 horsepower) in EV-4 to 401 kW (537 hp) or more in EV-1. There are also classes for SUVs and hydrogen fuel-cell cars, although none participated here.

2026 ALL JAPAN EV-GP Series Rd.1 筑波EV55km Race TSUKUBA CIRCUIT

The rules also make some concessions to the limitations of current EVs, though. JEVRA also has an EV-R class for range-extended models like the BMW i3 REx and Mazda MX-30, as well as Nissan e-Power hybrids that, thanks to this series-hybrid system, are propelled by electric motors while their gasoline engines act only as generators. You’ll see some Note e-Power hatchbacks in this race, which was also limited to just 55 kilometers (34 miles), or 27 laps of Tsukuba. Any longer and battery levels would likely become an issue.

It would still be nice to see this format tried elsewhere. Short races work for rallycross, after all, and they’re definitely in line with attention spans shortened by doomscrolling. It’s great to see the track-focused Ioniq 5 N doing what it was designed to do, and the same would be true of the Porsche Taycan or Lucid Air Sapphire. Electric GT tried to make production-based EV racing happen a few years ago but couldn’t get across the line, even with FIA approval. Maybe it just needed some jazz fusion and Japanese commentary.