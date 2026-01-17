The Japanese Aftermarket Part Your Car Really Needs Is This Water-Repellant Glass Film

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Automakers love to put them on concept cars, but sideview camera mirrors probably aren’t coming to U.S.-market vehicles anytime soon. That means continuing to deal with large exterior mirrors that can easily be obscured by heavy rain. But Japanese accessories firm Car Mate has a solution that’s a lot simpler than relying on cameras.

Unveiled at CES 2026, the company has developed a water-repellent film that can be applied to sideview mirrors. Water rolls off the surface like the proverbial duck’s back, preserving visibility when driving through rain. It also works when a car is stationary, so you don’t have to wipe down mirrors before driving off. This is achieved with a “micro-structured surface that creates a lotus-leaf-like effect,” Car Mate explained in a press release.

Car Mate Car Mat

The film also helps protect mirror glass from scratches and damage, and is itself durable enough to maintain water resistance after washing or wiping, according to the company. It should last three to six months, and doesn’t leave any residue after being peeled off, the company adds. Sheets can be trimmed to fit different-sized mirrors.

The release states that the film works “during heavy rain or snowy conditions,” but doesn’t specify whether it’s compatible with heated exterior mirrors. Granted, if no ice or frost accumulates, there’s no need to heat a mirror’s surface to melt it. But in colder climates, you might need a more robust solution like Canadian company Betterfrost’s “pulsed electro-thermal deicing (PETD).” This applies heat to iced-over windshields to break the adhesion between ice and glass.

Mirrors stay clear—even in heavy rain. Just Stick it on! Ultra Water Repellent Film.｜carmate

Car Mate first debuted this simple yet effective product at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, and the water-repellent film has been available in Japan since 2024. The company makes various other car accessories as well. At CES 2026, it also showed device chargers compatible with Apple’s “Find My” app—allowing owners to find a vehicle in a crowded parking lot by pinging the charger—and updated dash cams.

