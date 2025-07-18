The 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander’s New Powertrain Makes the Car Interesting Again

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Mitsubishi is often treated a little dismissively by my industry colleagues, yet the Japanese brand is still planning to expand its U.S.-market lineup every year through 2030. I think more people should be paying attention to Mitsubishi’s low-cost offerings. Especially now that it’s about to have the cheapest, and possibly most fuel-efficient, three-row SUV on the market.

The 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander‘s all-new mild hybrid powertrain, a first for Mitsubishi, is the brand’s big news for the next model year. I’ve never driven anything with that car’s outgoing 2.5-liter four-cylinder MIVEC engine, but as it only posted 181 horsepower, I doubt I was missing much. (OK, maybe some of my friends’ dismissal of Mitsubishi has been justified.)

The SUV will now run a 1.5-liter 16-valve four-cylinder turbo looped in with a mild hybrid system. Detailed specs, including power, price, and fuel economy, are TBA. But Mitsubishi promises that “the new powertrain will deliver increased confidence and drivability thanks to electrified torque aiding off-the-line acceleration,” in a press release.

It’s already a decent-looking vehicle, and very low-priced in its class. A 2025 Outlander S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) starts at $31,795 with a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty. If the new car gets better with getting too much more expensive, don’t sleep on it.

This really is a dang decent-looking machine. Mitsubishi

The 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (a different model; the plug-in hybrid, which starts at $40,445 with all-wheel drive) is getting a bigger battery to increase all-electric range. Its dampers, springs, stabilizer bars, and bushings have also been adjusted to improve ride quality and steering feel.

The PHEV is also getting some new feature enhancements that the regular Outlander got for 2025. That includes better sound insulation, heated and cooled front seats, some redesigned interior elements (cupholders, storage, and more), a Yamaha-branded stereo, and an optional larger screen.

The Outlander PHEV is still the flagship, but is syncing up with the regular Outlander’s visual updates for next year. Mitsubishi Mitsubishi

The Eclipse Cross is getting some decorative tweaks too; Outlander Sport is a carry-over for ’26.

Mitsubishi is also introducing Trail Editions of the Outlander and Outlander Sport for next year, with [sic] “model-specific graphic and trim packages, dedicated wheels, dealer-available off-highway-focused tires and accessory kits and Thule roof-racks and mounts.” Sounds pretty low-effort to me, though a trim package could mean pretty much anything. Maybe the graphics kit will end up being cool—Mitsubishi has been known to offer loud decal sets on its cars for some reason.

The Mirage is going out of production, but when you could still order one, you could spec these Ralliart graphics. Mitsubishi

Jokes aside, a new mild hybrid Outlander is very interesting to me. PHEVs are great, but only if the majority of your driving is in a relatively close-to-home orbit. A mild hybrid is better for longer trips and adventures.

On paper, the Outlander is a pretty incredible value if you don’t mind the low horsepower figure—a brand-new all-wheel drive seven-seat SUV for about $35,000? That’s pretty rare in 2025! The current Outlander AWD claims 27 mpg in combined driving (24 city, 31 highway). Assuming the new turbo electric hybrid setup will improve on that and cure some of the vehicle’s anemia, that’s going to be a compelling product even without true low-range or hardcore off-road capability.

Mitsubishi might not have as cool of a lineup as it did in the ’90s, but I wouldn’t write them off just yet.

Driven a modern Mitsubishi? I’d love to hear about it—I’m at andrew.collins@thedrive.com.